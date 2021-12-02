Recording Artiste Skystar is Making the “Winning Move”

Recording artiste Skystar is making the “Winning Move” with the release of his latest song. Produced by Pandemic Records, the track is featured on the Logic Riddim and was officially released on October 28, 2021.

The track is an ode to success and encourages listeners to put their best foot forward by making the most of what they have and never giving up. “Winning Move is all about getting and achieving, even if you are buying cashpot, the athletes, vendors in the street, students in school, the man who just got married, the world in general really. It is a winning move when you achieve anything you set your mind to. Straight inspiration and upliftment,” the artiste explained about the track.

The first time working alongside Pandemic Records, Sykstar is confident that this connection will prove to be a very fruitful one.

“I got the link with Pandemic Records through a friend of mine in St. Martin. They sent me the instrumental and the rest is history. Working with them has been so effortless because they are such humble people,” Skystar expressed. With a star cast including Sizzla Kalonji, Mr. Easy, Fanton Mojah and more Skystar was very elated to be a part of the project.

The Canada based artiste has been enjoying the love that the “Winning Move” has garnered and hopes for international success.

“The song just took off by storm. I have been getting heavy rotation and love in Canada and in Jamaica as well. It is all over social media, the streets, the club, Radio, TV. Everyone has been telling me that this is definitely the song that is going to take me places.”

Not to be taken lightly, the artiste is already cementing his streaming power with the performances so far of some of his top singles. In the pipeline are more standout music from Skystar, including a self-produced track titled “35” that is set for a December release.