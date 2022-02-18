Recording Artiste Lyrically Badd set to Release New Single

Recording artiste Lyrically Badd is gearing up for the release of a brand new track titled “We Up Now.” Produced by Top M Records, the track will officially be released on February 18, 2022, accompanied by a short film.

“This sound recording is about a different life, a young and respectful way of living our success,” the artiste explained. The 30 second teaser for the track was released to the label’s YouTube page and the artiste is confident that this song will perform well.

“This song is not just about hope, it’s about knowing and believing that it will be an international break for our label. I truly believe it’s going to be a Billboard hit,” he stated.

Currently signed to Top M Records, Lyrically Badd is an upcoming artiste who is making his stamp on the music scene, with a flow and lyrics that live up to his stage name.

His past singles include “We’re The Change”, “Missing You Bad”, “Easily”, “Live Life”, “Greatness”, “Wings” and more. While the ongoing pandemic has stalled some of his musical plans over the past few months, he has still been working on his craft, in the studio recording new music that will be released within the coming months, as well as keeping up with fans and interacting on social media.

With a strong team behind him, Lyrically Badd is working towards strengthening his career and making his notable impact on Dancehall both locally and internationally.

“I want to thank Top M Records [president Antonio McKoy] for his listening ears and knowing I can make a big difference to his brand,” the artiste expressed.