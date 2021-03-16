Record-low ratings for 2021 Grammys

The 2021 Grammy Awards broadcast has seen record-low ratings this year.

7.89million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Sunday (March 14), which is less than half the number of people who watched the ceremony in 2020.

The 2021 Grammys drew a 1.9 rating among 18-49 year old adults. In 2020, the ceremony drew a 4.8 rating in the same age group and was watched by an average of 16.54million viewers.

The viewership figures have been steadily declining over the last few years, as the Recording Academy confirmed the 2020 awards had the lowest viewership figure since 2008, which was 17.8million, and the fourth lowest ratings since 1988.

This year’s Grammys saw Taylor Swift win Album of the Year for ‘folklore’, becoming the first woman to win the award three times, and in three different genres.