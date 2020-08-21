Record 98 test positive in one day

Updates: The COVID-19 has been declared a global crisis
In the last 24 hours, 98 positive tests have been confirmed in Jamaica. This is the largest number ever in the country in one day.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher told a virtual media briefing  Thursday evening that there was also one more death, bringing to 15 the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

The 98 positive tests included 10 backlog cases and 88 that are current.  The total number of confirmed cases so far for Jamaica is 1,290. Dr. Tufton called the numbers today “extraordinary”.

