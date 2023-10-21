Recapture of Escaped inmate from St Elizabeth Lock Up

–Another of the inmates who escaped from the Black River Lockup in St.
Elizabeth Police earlier this year has been recaptured on Thursday, October 19.
Reports are that about 2:30 p.m., officers from St. Catherine North Division conducted an
intelligence-driven operation in Red Ground, Tryall Heights in the parish. The primary objective
was the apprehension of 32-year-old Kenneth Omari Stewart. Stewart is a construction worker
from Beacon Hill, St. Catherine, who was previously charged with Murder and had escaped the
Black River Lockups in June 2023.
During the operation, Stewart was located and apprehended without incident. He was discovered
in a dwelling with the mother of his child. She remains in custody and is currently under
investigation as she faces charges for Harbouring a Fugitive.
Both individuals have been transported to the Spanish Town Police Station and are now under the
custody of the Spanish Town CIB.
The Police are warning member of the public that Harbouring a Fugitive is a criminal offense and
that if they are found will be charged.
The police are continuing to appeal the public to report any of these known escapees whereabouts
to 119 police emergency, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.