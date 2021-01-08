Rebel Salute goes virtual

Rebel Salute joins the list of popular local events going the virtual route.

Organisers of the two-day reggae festival, have announced that they, too, will be staging their production virtually as a result of the global pandemic.

The virtual staging of Rebel Salute is scheduled to take place on January 15 and 16.

Other events which have had to resort to virtual stagings due to COVID-19 include Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica Festival Song Competition, Reggae Sunsplash, and the revamped Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival.

