‘Raw Raw’ Shot After Trying to Disarm Police

The Elleston Road police have charged a man who was shot and injured, while trying to disarm members of a police patrol on Thursday, December, 30.

The accused man has been identified as 28-year-old Raheem Miller, otherwise called ‘Raw Raw’, a Carpenter of Rockingham Road, Kingston 2.

Miller, who was also held with an illegal firearm, has also been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 12:00noon, a team of police officer were on patrol along Simpson Street, when they say Miller acting in a suspicious manner.

He was accosted and being searched, when he allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers and was shot and injured.

A Bersa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 live rounds, was taken from him.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com