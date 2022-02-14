‘Raw Raw’ Shot After Trying to Disarm Police

The Elleston Road police have charged a man who was shot and injured, while trying to disarm members of a police patrol on Thursday, December, 30.

The accused man has been identified as 28-year-old Raheem Miller, otherwise called ‘Raw Raw’, a Carpenter of Rockingham Road, Kingston 2.

Miller, who was also held with an illegal firearm, has also been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 12:00noon, a team of police officer were on patrol along Simpson Street, when they say Miller acting in a suspicious manner.

He was accosted and being searched, when he allegedly tried to disarm one of the officers and was shot and injured.

A Bersa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 live rounds, was taken from him.