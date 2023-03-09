‘RATTY’ CHARGED WITH BURGLARY AND INDECENT ASSAULT

March 07, 2023- Twenty-two-year-old Kemar Davis, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, a construction
worker of Top Hill district, St. Elizabeth has been charged with Burglary and Indecent Assault
following an incident in his community on Tuesday, February 28.
Reports are that about 1:00 a.m., Davis broke into a house and passed a substance across the
complainant’s nose, causing her to become unconscious. The police were later summoned and it
was discovered that Davis gained entry to the house by forcing a bathroom window open.
Davis was arrested during an operation; he was positively pointed out during an identification
parade and subsequently charged.
His court date is being arranged.