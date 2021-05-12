Rat Charged with Murder in Westmoreland

A 33-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured a man at his home in Heavy Sands district, Waterworks, Westmoreland, during the first week of April, was charged with murder on Monday, after the victim succumbed to gunshot wounds at the Savanna-la-mar hospital.

The accused man, Alando Clarke, otherwise called ‘Rat’, of a Baggy Road address, also in the parish, has been charged with the murder of 50-year-old Burchell Manderson.

Reports by the Whithorne police are that about 9:30 pm, Burchell was at his home, when Clarke and another man allegedly attacked him, and shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival they found Burchell suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to hospital, where he was treated and admitted in critical condition.

Burchell succumbed to gunshot injuries at hospital, on Sunday, April 18, and a search was launched for Clarke who fled the parish.

On Friday, May 7, the police carried out an operation in sections of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, where Clarke was apprehended and brought back to Westmoreland.

He was officially charged on Monday, May 10, after being interviewed, and is now awaiting a court date.