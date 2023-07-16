“Rass” Shot and Killed in Mt Carey, St James

A St James Cleaner was shot and killed by another man, during a dispute over a dog bite in Top Hill, Mount Carey on Saturday, July 15.
He has been identified as 40-year-old Omar Nichols, otherwise called ‘Rass’ also of Top Hill, Mount Carey.
Reports by the Anchovy police are that about 9:00am, one of Nichols’s dogs bit one of his neighbour, and a dispute developed between them.
About an hour later, the injured neighbor complained to one of his cousins and informed him that he had been bitten by the dog.
The man went in search of Nichols, and upon seeing him, he allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting him multiple times before running from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Nichols was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
The wounded man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.