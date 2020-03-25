Rare Moment In Quarantine As Aidonia Shares His At-Home Vibe With Wife Kimberly

With the Coronavirus wreaking havoc around the world and touching its infested fingers on Jamaica, no one is taking any chances. While some people have no choice but to go out and work, others regardless of being able to stay home, have been mandated to do so under strictly enforced laws by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ).

It’s interesting to see what people are doing with their time these days, especially the ones who have taken to social media to update us along the way. Dancehall artiste Aidonia for the first time ever have given us the inside scoop of his at-home vibe with his wifey Kimberly Megan.

The BaAD deejay uploaded several videos on Instagram today and some last week showing us what a day in the life of Aidonia is like. Last week while chilling at home, playing FIFA, he took a break to check on Kimberly on a back veranda grilling up what looked like some scrumptious ‘jerk bird’ as he called it.

He later allowed fans to join him in the living room to watch a few music videos of his fellow dancehall counterparts including himself flossing their tracks on the Red Bull and Guinness Medley. He added his narration through the songs for a cool star impact, and even big up Left Side @leftsideja in the caption saying “still one a d baddest jugglin” from his feature track with Esco on the Dem Time Deh Riddim.

Today the 4th Genna Don took us through a work in progress, backyard tour of his house in Kingston Jamaica. He captioned the two video clips, “ MorningVibe any gardening tips? Any flowers/plants suggestions?” and “Ackee n mango dehdeh to .” The deejay walked his followers through the various levels of landscapes, talking about his plans to plug the grass patches along the walkway, moving flower pots for better appeal and showing his mint, fever grass and rosemary shrubs that he had planted.

In another location of his property he showed where he would be constructing a Coy pond and lounging area, though impolitely interrupted by his handsome pit bulls, Tyson and Bank, he continued to demonstrate where the new location for their houses would be along with the bird cages. There was more exhibition of plants and trees; mulberry, longon which he explains is similar to lychee, also pink grapefruits, oranges, apples, june plums, pears, tomatoes, sweet peppers, sinkle bible, limes and lemons.

If things get really bad and the quarantine time periods extend further, we now Aidonia and his fam will be among the lucky people who will survive from living off his land.

Source: Dancehallmag