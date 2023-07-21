Rapper YNG Cheese, son of Barstool podcaster Gillie Da Kid, dead in shooting

Rapper YNG Cheese, son of Barstool podcaster Gillie Da Kid, dead in shooting

YNG Cheese, a Philadelphia rapper and son of popular Barstool Sports podcaster Gillie Da Kid, was killed in a triple-shooting on Thursday night.

He was 25.

Philadelphia police told NBC 10 that the shooting occurred in the Olney neighborhood of the city at 8:24 p.m. ET.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were also shot in the incident and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

YNG Cheese is survived by a young son.
An SUV that was left running near the scene of the shooting is now part of the police investigation.

YNG Cheese is survived by a young son.

Gillie Da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard, co-hosts Barstool’s “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

“Lil Cuz usually when I talk to you, I got a lot to tell you,” Gillie’s co-host, Wallo, wrote on Instagram alongside a slide of photos of the departed rapper. “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life Cheese. I got your father, Rest Well!”

In the comments section of Wallo’s post, former NBA players such as Dion Waiters and Kendrick Perkins, plus rappers including 21 Savage, Bobby Shmurda and Big Boi, expressed their condolences.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy tweeted, “Woke up to the worst news anybody can ever hear regarding the tragedy with @gilliedakid. All of Barstool has him in our thoughts today. Awful.”

The “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast launched in 2019 and joined Barstool Sports in 2020.

The podcast is enormously popular; in 2021, The Hollywood Reporter cited the show as the top music podcast on Apple’s charts.

 

SOURCE: New york post

