Rapper Silento charged with murder of his cousin

Rapper Silento was arrested and charged Monday with the murder of Frederick Rooks, his cousin, in DeKalb County, Georgia.

He was charged with one count of murder and is being held without bond.

Police responded to a call about gunshots being fired, and upon their arrival, they found Rooks dead at the scene.

According to a report, police gathered video from the security cameras of several neighboring residences. The footage showed several cars fleeing the scene.

Silento has had several interactions with police in the past year. In August, the 22-year-old was arrested twice in one week on domestic violence charges. The incidents occurred in Los Angeles, where police responded to a domestic disturbance. He was booked and released; then, the next day, he was arrested after showing up at a home wielding a hatchet, claiming he was looking for his girlfriend.

Silento gained fame as a teenager when he recorded “Watch Me” and posted it to YouTube, a viral dance song that has been viewed more than 1.8 billion times.

His album, “Fresh Outta High School,” was released in August 2018.