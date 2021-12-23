Rapper Future THINKS he can Beat JAY-Z in a Verzuz Battle

Rapper Future believes he can beat JAY-Z in a Verzuz battle.

On Thursday morning (Dec. 23), “Big Facts” podcast co-host and Atlanta native Big Bank weighed in on the debate, saying “I promise you errrybody in Atlanta feels like Pluto can win a Verzuz against Hov!” Bank wrote in an Instagram post.

Future seemingly agreed with the podcast host as he shared the post to his own Instagram Story.

Hov kicked off the debate on Tuesday (Dec. 21) after declaring that no artist could share the Verzuz stage with him.

“I ain’t gonna lie. No disrespect, everyone’s amazing. They’ve done what they’ve done… [But] no one can stand on that stage with me,” JAY said during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Alicia Keys and music executive Rob Markman.

“It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me for, I don’t know how long [a battle] is, one hour? Two hours?” he continued. “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live? No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen.”

After the viral comments, some hip hop fans begged to differ and claimed Lil Wayne has the discography to go up against Hov. Others, like Lil Jon, pointed to Busta Rhymes as a fitting opponent.

REVOLT