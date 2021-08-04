Rapist Arrested and Charged in Portland

Winston Humes, 34, of Norwich district, Portland, has been charged with two incidences of sexual assault at an educational institution in the parish in June, according to Portland detectives.

According to Portland Police, Humes allegedly attacked and raped a female student on the institution’s compound on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Further inquiry found that on June 30, he sexually assaulted a female employee on the same compound. Following a report to the police, an investigation was conducted, and Humes was apprehended on Wednesday, July 21 in the parish.

Following an interview in the presence of his lawyer, Humes was charged with Rape, Grievous Sexual Assault, Larceny from the Person, Unlawful Wounding, Assault with Intent to Rape, and Simple Larceny.