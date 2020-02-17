Rambo Gunned Down in Greater Portmore

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Rambo Gunned Down The Portmore police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed by gunmen outside his home, at Greater Portmore in St Catherine, on Saturday, February 15.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Andre Chambers, otherwise called “Rambo” of 5 West Greater Portmore.

Reports by the police are that about 4:15 a.m., Chambers drove into his driveway and parked his motor car. While he walk towards his doorway, a motorcar drove up with a group of men on board who opened fire on him.

Chambers had received multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital by relatives, and upon arrival, he was pronounced dead.

The police were informed of the incident and later processed the scene.

