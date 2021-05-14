Rajive Murdered in St Catherine

Rajive Neabeth, was shot and killed by gunmen, at Bamboo Way, Sligoville in St Catherine, on Monday, May 10.

Reports by the Spanish Town police are that about 10;50 pm, residents alerted the police after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots, coming from a section of the community.

The police rushed to the location and upon their arrival, Neabeth was found lying on the roadway, beside his motor vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the victim transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

