Railway Lane Residents Fear Sewer Flood Will Take Another Life

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Mckoy’s News was first on the scene as residents took to the street to protest another flooding of their small community by sewage waters on Friday the 13th, March 2020.

The community members were furious, claiming that, this has been happening too frequently amidst the efforts to clean the drain habitually. They claim that a local businessman had constructed a bridge, to travel to and fro his business establishment, however, it was developed too low. Allegedly, this is causing frequent blockages in the drain because it is preventing the free-flow of debris and matters.

A resident, who has identified himself as Mr. Lyons, is expressing great concern over the frequency of these floods. He stated that the diseases, such as mosquito-borne diseases, caused by flooding, have already claimed a life of one local resident who was a business owner.

The local was the owner of a tire shop in the lane and passed in 2019 after being infected by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV).

Lyons continued by saying that he is also concerned because the children have been affected by these flooding- he stated that many of the children have been infected due to playing close to the waters.

Lyons state that he will give credit to the local MP, Heroy Clarke, for his efforts in trying to mitigate the floods, stating; that the MP has helped to clean the sewer.

Efforts by Mckoy’s News to contact local MP, Heroy Clarke, has proven futile.

We are monitoring the situation. See photos of the current situation below.

By: Chenson Bennett