Ragashanti: The ‘King of Mix-up’ is back on the Airwaves in Jamaica

Kingston, Ja: o Jamaican radio broadcaster/entertainer Dr. Kingsley ‘Ragashanti’ Stewart is now an official member of the fast rising Bridge 99FM, company chairman Bobby Clarke announced today.

“The King of mix up is finally back on the airwaves of Jamaica. Radio will never be the same again” Clarke declared.

Ragga, who recently relocated from Florida to New York City will broadcast virtually from The Bridge’s New York studios. He will join Richie B, Nikki Z, Prof Donna Hope, comedian Oliver Samuels, Kurt ‘Party Animal’ Riley, selector/producer Rory Stone Love and Rev Jr Tucker who were previously announced as members of The Bridge 99FM team. Stewart will host the programme ‘Ragashanti Live’.

“I am very, very excited that Bobby Clarke convinced me to join the dynamic Bridge 99FM team” Stewart stated. “I am pumped and ready to educate, inform and entertain listeners in Jamaica and the broader Diaspora.”

The Bridge will allow Ragashanti, a former lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI) the opportunity to reconnect with thousands of fans and supporters at home. His unapologetically talk-show explores the Jamaican concept of mix up and blenda: the entertaining presentation of humorous events from the lives of people. His mix up and blenda style – along with his signature beating the tambourine – engages callers on a range of ‘outa road’ topics that amusingly reveal a great deal of insight about the thoughts and behavior of Jamaicans. The veteran radio broadcaster holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology and is a popular event MC.

“The world is ready to embrace Ragga once again. He is informed, he is witty and he brings a unique and interesting perspective to broadcasting. He also adds balance to our dynamic Dream Team here at The Bridge” Clarke noted.

The Bridge – which is owned by Caribbean Global Network (CGN) Group – will satisfy the insatiable need for extensive community news, information, entertainment, and lifestyle media coverage. Listeners can expect The Bridge to deliver content that closes the divide between home and abroad by sharing news, culture, and creating opportunities beyond the border thanks to a limitless flow of information. The station’s HD video format will stream globally, one of the only Caribbean outlets to provide that level of access.