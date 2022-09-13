RADA to Improve Extension Services to Farmers

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will be improving its extension services to farmers, as part of efforts to supply them with the critical support they need to thrive.
“We are committed to providing this high level of extension service and to ensure that we bolster and improve our communication [with] the farmers,” said the agency’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Winston Simpson.
“We are going to also make sure that we take the training to the farmers. The farming sessions will be increased, they will be enhanced, and they will be done in strategic locations in the production zones,” he noted.
Mr. Simpson said farmers will also be exposed to best practices to improve yields and productivity, and that RADA will be employing new conservation practices.
Additionally, the entity will be ensuring that the communication between input suppliers and farmers is improved, and work will also be done to strengthen the relationship with buyers in the marketplace to provide farmers with multiple avenues to sell their produce.
“We will arrange farm tours and… build that relationship [with our buyers] so that you will see a new paradigm in the sector,” Mr. Simpson further indicated.
He was speaking at the recent launch of the 2022 National Irish Potato and Onion Programme in Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine.
With a $200 million investment, the Government is looking to improve yields of the crops and increase hectares under production.
A total of $150 million has been allocated for the Irish potato programme and $50 million for planting of onions.
