Happy birthday to you! R.Kelly celebrated his 53rd birthday in jail this year and received an unwanted gift from his two girlfriends aka”Sister Wives” as they brawled in his Trump Tower condo in Chicago where they were heard snitching and spilling the tea on R.Kelly.

At about 2:45 p.m. on January 8th, R.Kelly’s girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage almost broke the internet when their brawl went live on Instagram.

During the altercation, the two exchanged blows while Azriel could be heard telling Joycelyn that she will soon be in jail for sleeping with a minor and that she will be pressing charges against her.

Azriel later took to social media and posted statements that could have serious legal implications for Joycelyn and the R&B singer. She was quoted as saying, “Rob has been lying to all of all… and has people like me lying for him.” She also twitted “Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play – for the entire world to see.”

Charges were filed and after spending the night in jail, Joycelyn Savage, 24 appeared in Domestic Violence Court yesterday to answer to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery to which she pleaded not guilty and will face charges for her actions on February 6, 2020.

Azriel was taken to hospital for swelling from an alleged closed handed punch to the face she received from her former roommate and lover. Sources from TMZ, claim the fight was staged and there is no truth to the allegation of anyone have “sex with a minor”

The fireworks between the two women took place as R. Kelly faces new federal charges of bribing officials in Illinois to marry 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.