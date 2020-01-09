R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Brawl On IG Live, Charges Pressed

R. Kelly’s rumored girlfriend, Azriel Clary, reportedly went into brawl online with his other reported girlfriend Joycelyn Savage.

Azriel Clary was one of the two women did an interview with Gail King in the thick of R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct controversy. The women who previously told Gail that there is nothing inappropriate going on between them and Kelly ended up in a physical altercation in an apartment that they shared together. Azriel, at the time of the high profile interview, was definitely the more sassy one during the talk with Gail but she maintained that their relationship with R. Kelly was consensual and even added that they believed they were in love with him.

Today the two women ended up in a massive brawl that ended with the police being called to their apartment to take a statement from Azriel. It seemed it was a normal drama-free day on social media until only a couple hours ago when Azriel Clary tweeted, “Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see,” Clary wrote.

She later went live on Instagram, where only moments ago, she ended up in a hugefight with R. Kelly’s other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage. In the video that has now gone viral, Azriel dropped a major bombshell when she was heard saying, “You were sleeping with me as a minor,” as Joycelyn attacked her. This essentially invalidates everything the women said during the interview last year.

“You know what? Rob has been lying to all a y’all,” Azriel later admitted on her Instagram live. “And he had people like me lying for him. That’s why we never watched the documentary – that is exactly why. So we got on Gail King as stupid as can f—ing be..” Azriel said. She then started yelling for someone to call the police and told the officers when they arrived that she wants to press charges immediately.

Clary told the police that Joycelyn hit her with her phone and threw punches while her phone was in her palm, causing blemishes on her face. Apparently, Joycelyn sent one “Kimberly” to the apartment to pick up some stuff but Azriel not being familiar with the woman (who she says is R. Kelly’s handler) allegedly told her that Joycelyn had to be with her because she won’t allow her to just enter her home.

Azriel Clary was visibly distraught and was on the verge of breaking several times throughout the entire live stream. In the end, she finally broke out in tears and ended the broadcast.

As most of us suspected, R. Kelly was, in fact (according to his girlfriend Azriel Clary) sexually involved with her as a minor along with Joycelyn Savage. The internet was definitely ready to hear the truth.