R Hotel CCTv Footage of Floyd Green & Friends on No-Movement Day Vanishes

The Attorney representing R Hotel in Kingston, Peter Champagnie says footage captured on no-movement where then Agriculture Minister Floyd Green and JLP Member Andrew Bellamy among others, who attended a gathering, may have been lost.

The footage was requested by the Police to continue investigation into the matter.

However, in a Gleaner article today, Attorney Champagnie revealed that “some data, their shelf life is not very long and it may have been over-written”.

Reports suggest that the CCTV footage was needed in order to determine whether or not Green and others had indeed breach the Disaster Risk Management Act, DRMA, implemented by his Administration to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Green had tendered his resignation since the incident went viral on social media. He followed up with a written and verbal apology to the country.

