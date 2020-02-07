Quizzle

Jamaica Entertainment News: A jus “sup’m bout di ghetto weh mi come from; it sweet like a love song is a poetic line from Quain 4leafclova, the singjay that grew up in the heart of the historically rebellious and spiritually connected parish in Jamaica known as St Thomas. He now resides between JA and  Bridge Port, Connecticut USA.

He reminisces musically on how sweet it was to live and grow in the parish and how sweeter it was to par with his crew in certain garrisons. Ghetto livity is hard to explain to the ones that can’t relate but the experience had by Quain (4leafclova) was and is an unforgettable experience that he had to deliver through his music.
I found myself playing this new single titled “sup’m bout di ghetto repeatedly and soaked up the melodic words that felt true to me the listener.

Quain the owner of Cliffside Entertainment worked exclusively with VZ Beatz on this song which shows that the chemistry that couldn’t be denied.
“Sup’m bout di ghetto is out now and has been released on YouTube and all other platforms.
With the luck of di 4 leaf, Clova Quain has much more content to introduce to his fans and more treats to put forth.
Keep listening and following this young singjay on his musical journey.

 

By: Vivian Thomas

