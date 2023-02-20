Quick Response Police Shot and Injured in Montego Bay

A Police Constable who is attached to the Quick Response Unit in Montego Bay, St James, was shot and injured by a lone gunman in downtown Montego Bay, on Saturday night.
Reports are that about 9:55pm, a teams of Officers attached to the Quick Response Unit were travelling on Motorcycles along lower Barnett Street, when they say a man acting in a suspicious manner.
The lawmen stopped and attempting to accost the man, who brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting the Constable in the regions of his shoulder.
The police took evasive actions and returned the fire but the gunman managed to escape.
The wounded cop was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.
In the meanwhile the police say they are still questioning a gunshot victim who turned up at the Falmouth Hospital, to determine if he was the shooter, and may have been shot and injured when the lawmen returned the fire.