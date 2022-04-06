Quick Response by St. Elizabeth Cops Lead to Arrest of Goat Thieves

The St. Elizabeth Police charged four men for breaches of the Larceny Act after two farmers in the parish reported their goats stolen on Monday, April 4.

Charged with Larceny Goats and Receiving Stolen Property are:

·       32-year-old  Dwayne Clark, farmer and

·       19-year-old Devonte Clarke, both of Auchentembeddie, Manchester,

·       28-year-old Anthony Esson, labourer of Parottee, St. Elizabeth, and

·       24-year-old Kenroy Davis, farmer of Knoxwood District, St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that between 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 and 4:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, the farmers – one in Pedro Plains and the other in Greenfield District, both in St. Elizabeth – discovered that their goats were missing.

Reports were made to the police and an hour later, investigations led the team to Parottee District in the parish where a total of eight goats were found. The goats which have an estimated street value of JMD 255,000 were identified by their respective owners.

The men were subsequently charged and are to appear in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, May 11.

