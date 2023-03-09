QUICK ACTION BY POLICE LED TO ARREST AND CHARGE OF ROBBERS

March 8, 2023- Quick action by the police in Area 4 led to the arrest and charge of four males,
including a teenager, who committed a robbery on Kenhill Drive, Pembroke Hall, Kingston 20 on
Tuesday, February 28.
Charged with Robbery with Aggravation are:
24-year-old Dwayne McIntosh of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston
19-year-old Javani Green of Mark Lane, Kingston
29-year-old Oshane Reid of Cumberland, Portmore, St. Catherine
A 17-year-old boy
Reports are that a man was walking along the roadway about 9:10 p.m., when men travelling in a
black Honda Fit motor car accosted him; he was robbed of several properties including a Samsung
cellular phone.
The police responded quickly, coordinated a cross-divisional roadblocks resulting in the vehicle
with the four men aboard being intercepted on Kings Street, downtown Kingston. Several items
including the man’s properties were found inside the motor vehicle. They were subsequently
arrested and charged.
Whilst arrangements are being made for them to face the court, the Hunts Bay Policing are
inviting members of the public, who may have been victims to report the incidents as well as
identify their items. Persons may call the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-923-
7111.