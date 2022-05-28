Queensland Man Sentenced For Child Abuse Offences

A 30-year-old Queensland man, linked to an international online child abuse network, was sentenced to three years in prison by the Supreme Court of Queensland today.

In May 2020, the Brisbane Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) executed a search warrant at the man’s home in the suburb of Pialba, following an Operation Arkstone investigation into the sharing of child abuse material online.

The man was issued with two Notices to Appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court in relation to several child abuse material charges.

He was charged with producing child abuse material, four counts of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, two counts of causing child abuse material to be transmitted to self, and possessing child exploitation material.

He was sentenced to a maximum period of three years’ imprisonment, with a non-parole period of eight months.

The man was identified as part of the AFP-led Operation Arkstone, a large-scale child protection operation.

The nationwide operation began in February 2020, when a 30-year-old Central Coast man was arrested for child abuse offences. The arrest followed a referral to the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) from the United States’ National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The digital trail from that first arrest has to date identified 56 child victims in Australia, who have been removed from further harm.

US Homeland Security has been integral in identifying the online network of alleged child sex offenders throughout Operation Arkstone, which has also resulted in multiple arrests in the United States.

Investigations in the US are continuing.

AFP Detective acting Superintendent Mary Bolton said the AFP worked tirelessly to prevent child exploitation and abuse.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice,” Superintendent Bolton said.

“Preventing child exploitation remains a top priority for the AFP, we’ll use whatever means necessary and leverage whatever relationship we can to ensure that those who harm our children are arrested and prosecuted,” Bolton added.

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)