Long before the domination of females rappers like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, we had female rappers like Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, and more breaking ground in the game with monster bars and flows. These icons went on to become some of the most famous female trailblazers of the genre, and decades later, we are seeing an emergence of great female rappers inundate the new school of hip-hop. However, the legacy of the greats will always hold strong in music history, and Queen Latifah is telling us why.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a surprise appearance on a new DJ Kayslay track with Jadakiss and Bun B to tell us why she’s a “living legend.”

Kayslay enlisted some legendary veterans for this new track called “Living Legends” causing the previous generations of hip-hop fans to be overcome with glee when they saw new music from the likes of Bun B and Jadakiss and Queen Latifah. The Street Sweepers Ent. production has an old school hip-hop vibe with some fire verses as nothing less was expected from this iconic line-up.

In the song, Jadakiss did his thing in his verse, as usual, causing many fans to share comments about him never disappointing an expressing how pleased they were to hear his vocals on a new song. The most surprising rapper on the feature is probably Queen Latifah. It’s been too many years since we heard from Dana Owens, and her verse definitely solidified the fact that she has a whole legacy in the game.

