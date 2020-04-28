Queen Elizabeth’s Jet Lag Remedy

Queen Elizabeth may be the world’s best-traveled monarch with more than a million miles under her royal belt. Since ascending to the throne in 1952, Her Majesty has sailed, flown, and otherwise been transported to the majority of the planet’s countries. Does she suffer from jet lag when she travels? Not as often as some travelers, because the savvy royal relies on a remedy that costs only a few dollars.
Her Majesty’s royal travel duties
Before the queen packs her jet lag remedy and travels to a country where English is not the main language, she is required to learn basic greetings in the local lingo. “It is the correct protocol to practice the etiquette of the country or culture you are visiting, in order to show respect,” explains Beaumont Etiquette founder, Myka Meier.
Countries she’s visited the most
The Queen doesn’t need a passport when she travels, but she always brings several items (in addition to her jet lag remedy) every time she leaves England.
Five things the queen always takes along when she travels
1. British pastries When the queen has a hankering for baked goods on the road, she prefers to bite into something from home. That’s why she instructs her royal staff to pack along a sufficient supply of scones, tea cakes, clotted cream, and Scottish fruitcake, explains Reader’s Digest.
3. Globe-Trotter luggage Not only does she prefer Globe-Trotter travel gear, the queen has been traveling with the same set of suitcases since 1947. According to the manufacturer website, the young queen received several Globe-Trotter suitcases as a honeymoon gift and enjoys using them to this day.
5. Her Majesty’s simple and affordable jet lag remedy If you wish to allay travel lag when you fly, invest a few bucks in Her Majesty’s favorite remedy: barley sugar candy. At the time of this writing, a seven-ounce tin of Simpkins Travel Sweets goes for around eight dollars at Amazon. Reader’s Digest reveals that she also takes an unspecified homeopathic remedy when she flies.
Why does barely candy work to relieve jet lag? According to Dr. Nick Knight, the queen nibbles the sweet treat to utilize her body’s metabolic pathway to adjust her internal body clock. The doctor told the Telegraph, eating candy upon arrival replicates the process of eating three meals at times that match her destination.