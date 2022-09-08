Queen Elizabeth II is Dead

Leave a Comment / By / September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on September 8th, 2022 at the age of 96 years old. She reigned for 70 years.

The royal family said in a statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Crowds have gathered along the road leading to the Palace gates, tearful, where a statement announcing her death was just posted.
Quiet singing of “God Save the Queen” has broken out across the gathered crowd.
Prince Charles, 73, has immediately become King. He had already been taking on some of the Queen’s engagements as her health deteriorated.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com