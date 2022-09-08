Queen Elizabeth II is Dead

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on September 8th, 2022 at the age of 96 years old. She reigned for 70 years.
The royal family said in a statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Crowds have gathered along the road leading to the Palace gates, tearful, where a statement announcing her death was just posted.
Quiet singing of “God Save the Queen” has broken out across the gathered crowd.
Prince Charles, 73, has immediately become King. He had already been taking on some of the Queen’s engagements as her health deteriorated.