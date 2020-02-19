Quarantined Passengers Disembark Ship in Japan; New China Coronavirus Cases Fall

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the country fell for a second straight day.

The slight decline in new cases helped Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rise as investors tried to shake off worries about the epidemic.

But China, the world’s second-largest economy, is struggling to get its manufacturing sector back on track after imposing severe travel restrictions to contain a virus that emerged in the central province of Hubei late last year.

About 500 passengers were due to leave the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise liner docked at Yokohama near Tokyo, NHK reported, ending an ordeal that began when the ship was quarantined on Feb. 3 after a former passenger was diagnosed with the virus in Hong Kong.

The biggest concentration of infections outside China has been on the liner owned by Carnival Corp, with more than 540 people infected out of about 3,700 passengers and crew on board when the quarantine was imposed.

The United States has flown home more than 300 American evacuees from the ship and other countries are queuing up to collect their citizens, including Australians, whose flight was due to arrive in Japan later on Wednesday.

“We were lucky. We booked a room with a balcony and a lounge area, but after being confined to this cabin – I am very keen to get off this ship,” Australian passenger Vicki Presland told Reuters.

Only passengers who had tested negative for the virus and did not show symptoms during quarantine would be allowed to leave the ship. Those who tested negative but were in cabins with infected people would remain on board for additional quarantine, Japanese officials said.

Japan faces growing criticism over its response to the outbreak though officials defended the decision to quarantine the ship and test people on board.

“Unfortunately, cases of infection have emerged, but we have to the extent possible taken appropriate steps to prevent serious cases, including sending infected people to hospital,” NHK quoted Health Minister Katsunobu Kato as saying.

SLOWER INFECTIONS?

The promising sign out of China came from the National Health Commission, which reported the lowest daily rise in new infections since Jan. 29, or 1,749 new confirmed cases. Hubei – the epicenter of the outbreak – reported the lowest number of new infections since Feb. 11.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases in China to more than 74,000 and the death toll to 2,004, three-quarters of which have occurred in Wuhan, Hubei’s provincial capital. Six people have died outside mainland China, including a new fatality announced on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.reuters.com