Quarantined communities receiving care packages

More than 1,200 care packages have been distributed to families in the quarantined communities of Sandy Bay, in Clarendon, and Church Corner and Bamboo River in St. Thomas.

The 14-day quarantine became effective on August 6, and is to end on August 20, at 6:00 a.m., if there are no more new cases or an outbreak identified in the areas.

. Manager of Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management, in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Jacqueline Shepherd, says based on experience gained the Ministry has been able to better streamline its operations to respond quickly and provide care packages to residents in quarantined communities.

“We distribute food every six days. We have served over 1,200 families and there may be additional persons coming on, so we could estimate 1,500 families will be served in the second round of distributions,” Ms. Shepherd added.

The basic standard care package is comprised of rice, flour, cornmeal, sugar, milk powder (plain and flavoured), cooking oil as well as tinned food (corned beef, sausage, sardine, mackerel and vegetable). Water, assorted juices and snacks for children are also included.