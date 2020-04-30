Quarantine shows Jada Pinkett Smith she doesn’t know husband Will Smith ‘at all’

Jada Pinkett Smith says quarantining with her family has made her realize she doesn’t know her husband of 23 years, Will Smith, as well as she thought.

“I gotta be honest. I think one of the things that I’ve realized is that I don’t know Will at all,” she said on Wednesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch.

She said that when you’ve been married to someone for so long, you can have an idea of who your spouse is — even as that person changes.

“I feel like there’s a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner, that’s not who your partner is,” she said.

The 48-year-old actress said she is taking this time in isolation to get to know who her 51-year-old husband is today.

“[I’m] going through the process of having to dissolve all of those stories and all the ideas of Will,” she said, adding, “This is intimacy. Just being able to get to who our loved ones are beyond that which we have perceived.”

Right now, the actors are focusing on building their relationship.

“The thing that Will and I are learning to do is be friends,” she said. “You get into all these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be.”

And for them, that means learning to love themselves along with each other.

“Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way,” she said.

Jada previously revealed that she and Will do not refer to themselves as married but call each other life partners.

They also don’t celebrate their wedding anniversary anymore.

The stars share two children, 21-year-old son Jaden and 19-year-old daughter Willow.

Source: Page Six