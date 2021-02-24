Quarantine Lifted on Prisoners at Freeport Lock-Up

The Ministry of Health has given the green light that, prisoners at the Freeport Police Department lock-up, at Freeport, in Montego Bay, St James, who were placed under a Covid-19 quarantine order, from Saturday, January 9th, have completed the required quarantine process and are cleared to return to the facility’s general population.

The St police reported that the clearance was given through a letter sent by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to the commanding officer in charge of the Freeport station.

When the quarantine took effect, it was reported that over 30 inmates at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.

The Health Ministry, through the St James Health Department, then ordered a cessation of visits to the lock-up, and also that the movements of prisoners should be restricted.

The prisoners were also withdrawn from attending Court cases, and restricted from being transported to other lock-ups, where they were held to face charges laid against them.