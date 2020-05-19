Qualified Customers Can Purchase Medical Marijuana Online

Jamaica News: Licensed retail herb houses can now sell to their qualified customers from online platforms, following measures established by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to facilitate this.

According to the CLA, the established interim measures are in support of the Government’s effort to keep Jamaicans safe, whilst ensuring business continuity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The CLA is cognisant of the far-reaching effects of the pandemic and remains vigilant and proactive in taking steps to secure the industry,” said Director of Enforcement and Monitoring, Faith Graham.

In consultation with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the CLA has framed guidelines that enable the online sale of medical cannabis to qualified patients and the subsequent pickup of products at licensed retail facilities.

The established interim protocol provides an option to minimise the length of time spent in such licensed facilities, thereby limiting the exposure of staff and patients alike.

The interim protocol permits herb houses, which ganja for medical and therapeutic purposes, to now do so online after meeting certain requirements established by the Authority.

According to the CLA, in order to purchase medicinal cannabis from a herb house, patients must have previously visited and previously registered with the herb house. Under the interim protocol, licencees are required to provide documents, including government-issued photo identification and a valid prescription or recommendation from a registered medical practitioner to the CLA at stipulated intervals.

Licencees are also required to submit reports and inventory to the CLA in accordance with the required standards and within stipulated timelines.

The CLA is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries that was established in 2015 under the Dangerous Drug [Amendment] Act with a specific role to establish and regulate Jamaica’s legal cannabis and hemp industry.

Source: JIS News