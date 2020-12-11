Quadruple Murder in St. Catherine

The Major Investigations Division (MID) has launched a top-level probe in the circumstances surrounding the killing of three men and a woman by unknown assailant(s) in Planters district, Old Harbour in St. Catherine on Friday, December 11.

Dead are; 31-year-old Richard Wright otherwise called ‘Richie’, 27-year-old Omar Wright otherwise called ‘Buss Head’, 49-year-old Lester Harvey all farmers of Rhule Town district, Old Harbour, Clarendon and a female known only as ‘Nordia’ of a Chapleton, Clarendon address.

Reports are that about 1:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the Police. Upon their arrival, the four were seen lying in a pool with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were all pronounced dead.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Major Investigations Division (MID) 876-758-5048, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop 311 or the nearest Police Station.