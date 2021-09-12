Quadruple Murder in Havana Heights, Clarendon

Four people were killed in the community of Havana Heights, Clarendon early this morning (September 12).

The deceased have been identified as Tashana Whyte, 32, her 25-year-old sister Sherona Whyte, their 19-year-old nephew Luke Newman, and Sherona’s 27-year-old spouse Michael Solomon.

According to reports, residents in the vicinity reported hearing loud explosions about 12:10 a.m. ,and alerted police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, all four victims were found with bullet wounds to their heads and torso.

They were transported to May Pen Hospital, where both sisters and their nephew were pronounced dead, and Solomon died while being treated.

According to police sources, the attack is a retaliation against a relative who they believe was the original target.

The police have since increased their presence in the area.