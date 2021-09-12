Trending now
JaRIA Honour Awards Show 2021
Truck attack that killed 12 in Berlin ‘intentional’
LASCO Financial Service - Now LASCO MONEY
LASCO Financial Service – Now LASCO MONEY
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby
Janet Jackson Just Had Her Baby, and His Name Is Amazing

Quadruple Murder in Havana Heights, Clarendon

Four people were killed in the community of Havana Heights, Clarendon early this morning (September 12).

The deceased have been identified as Tashana Whyte, 32, her 25-year-old sister Sherona Whyte, their 19-year-old nephew Luke Newman, and Sherona’s 27-year-old spouse Michael Solomon.

According to reports, residents in the vicinity reported hearing loud explosions about 12:10 a.m. ,and alerted police.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, all four victims were found with bullet wounds to their heads and torso.

They were transported to May Pen Hospital, where both sisters and their nephew were pronounced dead, and Solomon died while being treated.

According to police sources, the attack is a retaliation against a relative who they believe was the original target.

The police have since increased their presence in the area.

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen ( Top M Records ) Tel. 876-353-1389

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com