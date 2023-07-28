Quadruple Murder in Central Village, St Catherine

The St Catherine police are investigating the shooting deaths of four men at a section of China Town in Central Village, St Catherine, on Friday, July 28.
So far the deceased have been identified as Justin McGregor, otherwise called ‘AK-Man’ , Mark Ellis, while the other two have been identified only by the alias of ‘Mento ‘ and ‘Otta Man’.
Reports by the police are that about 3:00am, residents living in China Town reported hearing gunshots coming from a section of the community.
On the arrival of the lawmen, they discovered the bodies of the four men, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say, McGregor was being sought by the police in connection with a number of crimes being committed in and around the Central Village community.