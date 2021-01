Quada will have to wait even longer to get his day in court after his case was rescheduled to March 4 after an appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court yesterday.

The artiste, born Shacquelle Clarke, is charged with arson and the murder or Miguel Williams who was killed in January 2019.

Quada’s case was pushed back after a final statement needed for the proceeding was not submitted by the prosecution.

His lawyer, Bianca Samuels said the reason given for the document not being submitted is that the investigating officer is on leave and the liaison officer is ill.

According to police reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams’s house, beaten him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams’s murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School.