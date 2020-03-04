Quada Gets Candid About His Recent Arrest And Being Signed To Popcaan’s Label

Now one of the trending male entertainers on the island, with songs like Innocent Youth and Tint, Quada is grateful for the opportunity he’s been given. He attributed some of his success to his musical chemistry with studio producers like Dunw3ll but highlighted that he had to motivate himself in the beginning when his dream seemed unattainable.

He also let the hosts in on his struggles endured during childhood, which include losing his mother to an illness and his brother to violent circumstances. It’s painful situations like these that Quada has injected into his music, one of the most recent being his late 2019 arrest.

Quada was arrested and charged with murder and arson in relation to the 2019 murder of Miguel Clarke who had raped and killed 8-year-old Shantae Skyers. He was then granted bail of $500,000 on January 17, 2020.

The news was highly publicized and it would seem that the entertainer’s career was going under at this point. However, with the release of his single, Pain, shortly after he was granted bail, it was evident he was far from giving up.

Commenting on the incident, Quada continues to declare his innocence in the matter, noting that he has chosen to remain optimistic and express his emotions through his music.

“That’s my therapy right now, Music.”

Thanking his fans for their support, especially while he was in jail, Quada shone light on his upcoming album, set to be released in 2020, as well as, his website, which is currently in the works.

The Hail deejay ended the interview on the same positive note on which he began. Identifying himself as a visionary, he made known his plans to surpass expectations and expand his career. In the words of Quada, “Stay tuned, it’s gonna be crazy. Mi jus a put in di work bredda.”