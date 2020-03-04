Quada Gets Candid About His Recent Arrest And Being Signed To Popcaan’s Label

Dancehall artiste, Quada, joined The Fix for an in-depth interview where he spoke on his rise to fame in the music industry, his association with veteran entertainer, Popcaan, and his recent arrest.
Fans of the artiste and subscribers to The Fix were intrigued by Quada’s story of how he started on the music scene. The Pain deejay opened up about the influence Popcaan had on him from a young age and how much his guidance has molded him into the artiste he is today.
“There’s no other artiste inna Jamaica wha mi look up to, like how mi look up to Papi.”
Quada became a member of the Unruly Camp when Popcaan signed him in 2018 and has since recorded numerous singles with his idol, including Unruly Camp and Billion Pree. The young talent had caught Popcaan’s attention at a 2016 staging of Unruly Clash Wednesdays because of his lyrical prowess and clear potential.
Source: Dancehallmag