Pump Attendant Killed on His Job

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A gas station pump attendant was shot and killed at his workplace on Monday morning February 3, on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The dead man has been identified as 19-year-old Kevaughn McKenzie, an employee of the Constant Spring Road Texaco Service Station.

According to reports, McKenzie was pumping gas into a vehicle at the Gas Station, situated on the corner of Constant Spring Road and South Avenue, when the bikers rode up, one of the men got off and shot him four times in the head.

The gunman then got back on the bike and rode off with his accomplice.

The police was alerted, upon their arrival, his body was seen lying on the ground. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

Investigation continues.