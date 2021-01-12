Pulse Investments Limited Repays the Bond Early

Pulse Investments Limited (PULS) has advised that the Company has repaid its two hundred- and fifty-million-dollar bond ($250,000,000.00) in full.

Payment to bondholders was made on December 14, 2020. The bond proceeds were disbursed to Pulse on December 14, 2019, and had a 5-year tenure. The bond was repaid early.

PULS further advised that the funds were used to complete extensive refurbishing at the Pulse operated Villa Ronai facility, retire more expensive debt and do preliminary work (related to approvals) on the proposed Pulse Homes at Villa Ronai.

