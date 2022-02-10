Puddy Murdered in St Catherine

Thirty-one year-old Ryan Edwards, otherwise called ‘Puddy’ a labourer of Commodore district, Linstead in St Catherine, was shot and killed along Grove Road in St Catherine on Wednesday, February 9.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:35pm, citizens heard explosions and went to investigate, and found Edwards lying along the roadway in a pool of blood.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Edwards was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead..