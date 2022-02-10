Puddy Murdered in St Catherine

Thirty-one year-old Ryan Edwards, otherwise called ‘Puddy’ a labourer of Commodore district, Linstead in St Catherine, was shot and killed along Grove Road in St Catherine on Wednesday, February 9.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:35pm, citizens heard explosions and went to investigate, and found Edwards lying along the roadway in a pool of blood.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Edwards was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead..

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com