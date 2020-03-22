The Mckoy’s News team would like to issue a public apology to Michelle Sawe and her friends and family for the incorrect information that was carried by our publication in February which stated that she had passed due to an accident.

Reports that reached our team were that she had succumbed to injuries after an accident that had happened in The Catherine Hall district. We now understand that the information that we had received was inaccurate.

We also understand that the power of the media is very influential and can cause friends and family a great deal of discomfort, therefore, we want to express our sincerest apology to Ms/Mrs. Sawe, as well as, any friend or family who found great discomfort in the publication of this news.

The Mckoy’s News team is now implementing measures to ensure that incidents such as this will not be reproduced.

Below is an article that was published and is inaccurate in its details.

______________________________ ____

FEMALE PEDESTRIAN INVOLVED IN VALENTINES DAY CRASH, DIES AT HOSPITAL

______________________________ _____

The St James traffic department is reporting that one of two females, who were involved in a motor vehicle accident along the Catherine Hall round-about in Montego Bay, St James, died at the hospital on Wednesday. February 19.

Reports by the police are that about 7:15 p.m., on Friday, February 14, two females of the same address, was crossing a section of the roadway at Catherine Hall roundabout in the vicinity of Mega Mart, when a minibus came around the corner.

The vehicle, a Toyota Litace minibus, which was being driven by Lennox Wright, a taxi operator of Goodwill district, in the parish mowed down both females, who received multiple injuries.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both victims were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were both admitted in serious conditions.