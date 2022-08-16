Public Advisory Re: Road Closure

The Police are advising the public that effective Wednesday, August 17, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be closing the northbound carriageway of the Howard Cooke Bridge in the vicinity of Harmony Beach Park in St. James. This closure will remain in effect for six weeks as the NWA conduct repairs on the bridge.

Harbour Street and Market Street intersection will also be closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists travelling along Howard Cooke Boulevard towards Sangster’s International Airport are advised to utilize the lower section of Market Street, in the vicinity of the Baywest Shopping Centre, turn left onto Harbour Street and then proceed to Queens Drive or Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

Persons travelling along Harbour Street will only be allowed to turn onto Church Street.

The public is being advised to obey the directives of the authorised persons.