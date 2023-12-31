Public Advisory

The Police are advising of the following traffic changes in preparation and
hosting of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, Downtown, Kingston which will be hosted by
the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) on Sunday, December 31.

At midday on Sunday, December 31, the following intersections including Port Royal Street will
be closed:
 Church Street
 King Street
 Orange Street
 Princess Street
 West Street
 Pechon Street
 Ocean Boulevard

Two Way Traffic will however be permitted as follows to facilitate entrance and exiting to and
from parking areas only, from the:
 The intersection of Church Street and Port Royal Street to JCC Multi-Storey Car Park
 The intersection of Orange Street and Port Royal Street to Orange Street Multi-Storey Car
Park
 The intersection of Princess Street and Port Royal Street to Digicel Car Park
 The intersection of West Street and Port Royal Street to West Street Car Park

The UDC will be enacting a Park and Ride system where transportation is will be provided to and
from the venue. The Parking and shuttle locations are Heroes Circle transported to the Bank of
Nova Scotia. Persons are being advised to follow the said instructions and park in the established
areas as vehicles found outside these areas creating obstruction may be towed.

Patrons are also being advised that

 NO large backpacks will be allowed within the area
 All persons exiting and entering the venue will be subject to detailed search.
 Some areas will have strict access control and as such no firearms will be allowed
into the venue. It is a criminal offense to leave ones firearm in a negligent manner
that may/ results in it being stolen.

SPECIAL ADVISORY FOR THE PALISADOES MAIN ROAD
During the staging of the annual Fireworks on the Waterfront, hundreds of persons usually
converge along the Palisadoes main road to view the fireworks. This often leads to traffic
congestion and disruption to the traffic flow along that corridor. In order to mitigate against this
risk, the police will implement the following measures:

1. NO Parking will be allowed along the right side of the Norman Manley Highway leading to
the airport (from the Harbour View Roundabout to the Airport R/About) between the hours
of 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight.

2. Controlled parking will be at designated locations on the left side ONLY. There will be no
parking in the vicinity of where the cables are located.

3. NO Vending will be allowed along the strip.

There will be strict enforcement of the Road Traffic Act.

Motorists are being asked to comply with the instructions of the Police.

