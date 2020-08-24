Public Advisory

Motorists are being advised that due to the heavy rains over much of the island on Sunday, August 23, a section of the Gordon Town main road, in the vicinity Dam Head in St. Andrew, is now blocked due to a landslide. The relevant agencies are currently on location making efforts to restore access to the roadway.

In addition, a bridge at Trinityville Road, St. Thomas has been washed away by flood waters. Residents of Tinityville, Georgia and Cedar Valley in St. Thomas will be impacted as there is no established alternative route.

Meanwhile, the public is being cautioned to avoid travelling along roadways that are flooded or inundated with water. Persons are advised to delay travel until waters recede unless absolutely necessary.