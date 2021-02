Members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) conducted a raid along Slipe Pen Road in Kingston where an illegal party was in session on Wednesday, February 25.

Reports are that between the hours of 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., a team of lawmen conducted the raid and hundreds of persons were in attendance. The promoter was warned for prosecution under the Disaster Risk Management Act and the Noise Abatement Act.

Investigations are ongoing.