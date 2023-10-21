PSTEB and C-TOC conduct operation streamline in Half Way Tree

October 21, 2023 – On Thursday, October 19, 2023, law enforcement agencies from the Public
Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized
Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) conducted a joint operation targeting individuals involved in
the extortion of public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.
During the operation, which took place between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., nine
persons were apprehended on suspicion of extortion, violations of the Road Act, and other
offences. Two of the individuals arrested are Persons of Interest in gang-related activities in the
area.
The operation was conducted in response to concerns raised by PPV operators about being
extorted by individuals demanding money in exchange for allowing them to operate in the area.
The operation also aimed to disrupt the activities of gangs involved in extortion and other criminal
activities in Half Way Tree.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding the public that extortion is a serious offence
and that anyone found guilty of engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent
of the law. The JCF is also urging members of the public to report any incidents of extortion to the
police.